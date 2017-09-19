Thorniewood United ‘Wish’ they hadn’t conceded six as they slump to another defeat

Thorniewood United slumped to a third league defeat in four when going down 6-3 at home to Wishaw in a McBookie.com Central Division 1 thriller at Robertson Park on Saturday.

An early move involving Grant and Vinnie McGuire ended with McGuire’s effort being tipped over by ’Wood keeper John Mullen.

But the visitors scored on 16 minutes when a cross from McGuire was sliced into his own goal by United full-back Jonny Boal.

Thorniewood levelled almost immediately courtesy of a well dispatched 18th minute Damon Welsh spot kick after Daryl Meikle had been brought down by visiting keeper Brown.

Wishaw’s Kevin Barry Grant then had a decent shot from distance go close before United’s Aaron Neill flashed a 25-yarder inches wide.

A sweeping ‘Wood move on the half hour mark involving Neill and Ali Morgan ended in Morgan’s cross being headed over by Meikle before Wishaw regained the lead when a cross into the box found McGuire with the time and space to head down to Dean Kindlan who lashed a deflected effort into the bottom corner.

Now on top the visitors added a third when a Grant free-kick was somehow allowed to go in at the near post.

Moments later McGuire again afforded too much space and had Mullen producing a good save as he attempted to curl into the far corner.

However the striker didn’t have long to wait as from the resultant kick he bulleted a header home from four yards when Mullen looked favourite to collect.

Just before the interval Wishaw midfielder Paul McGeough blazed over to end a torrid first half for the Viewpark side.

Thorniewood scored from a 52nd minute corner with Morgan heading home from inside the six-yard box.

But United conceded a soft fifth when a cross wasn’t dealt with allowing McGuire the simple task of tapping home.

The visitors then added a sixth with substitute Dan Kindlan running onto a loose ball before drilling low past Mullen.

’Wood then scored a third in the 69th minute when Danny Salah fired across goal for Wishaw center back Craig Crawford to turn into his own goal.

Gary Fallon then had a point blank pile driver stopped on the line before Salah dislocated his shoulder when punching the ground in frustration to end another ‘Wood day of woe.