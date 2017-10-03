Thorniewood United second bottom after losing 3-2 to Neilston

Viewpark junior outfit Thorniewood United slumped to a disappointing 3-2 home league defeat to Neilston in a McBookie.com Central Division 1 clash at Robertson Park on Saturday, writes Stuart Clelland.

The visitors began well with Lewis Lovering blasting over from distance and Paul Stewart flashing a header wide.

‘Wood’s Aaron Neill then unluckily failed to get a proper connection when in good position before an Ali Morgan cutback from the byline was cleared.

Neilston midfielder Allan Diack then guided an effort narrowly wide for “The Farmer’s Boys” in what in truth had been a hectic, scrappy opening.

From a Neill corner United’s Gary Livingstone had a volley beaten down with Gary Fallon lashing the loose ball over.

Neilston took a 22nd minute lead when Diack was afforded the time and space to gather, turn and bury an effort into the bottom corner.

A second was then added within a minute with this time Stewart finding the target. ’Wood produced their best chance of the half when a Neill shot broke to the inrushing Chris Jackson whose point blank effort was somehow deflected behind. With half-time approaching Fallon did well to head clear from under his own crossbar before a back post cross was frustratingly sliced wide by Morgan.

The second half began with Thorniewood being denied what seemed a certain penalty when Livingstone was clearly upended.

With the next goal looking increasingly important it unfortunately went the way of the visitors in the 58th minute with Diack netting his second and his side’s third when lashing home from 12 yards.

Just as the game looked to be heading in the direction of a comfortable away win ‘Wood pulled one back when a Morgan cutback was knocked home by substitute trialist Liam Anderson.

With a comeback now a slight possibility United were dealt another blow when Neilston were awarded a soft looking penalty in the 85th minute.

However justice was done when John Mullen produced a stunning double stop to deny them a fourth.

Diack then headed inches wide before Thorniewood got an injury time second with Jackson getting on the end of a cross to steer into the net.

With the last kick of the ball ‘Wood threw everyone forward at a free-kick including keeper Mullen only for Neilston to break with Morgan producing a tremendous saving block

In the end it was another defeat at Robertson Park, leaving Thorniewood with only one point from 15.

Thorniewood United: Mullen, Watson, Boal, Jackson, Ferguson, Fallon (Trialist 83), Pettigrew (Trialist 78), Welsh (Trialist 38), Neill, Livingstone, Morgan.not used: Trialist, Trialist.

United are in McBookie.com Central Division 1 action again this Saturday at Benburb, kick-off 2pm.