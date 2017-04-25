Thorniewood United get back to winning ways against Greenock

Thorniewood United got back to winning ways in McBookie.com Central Division 1 with a 4-1 home triumph over Greenock at Robertson Park on Monday evening, writes Stuart Clelland.

Played in a bitterly cold northerly wind it was Wood who took the initiative by winning several early corners.

One of these resulted in a goal in the seventh minute when a Stefan Law header from Lee Pettigrew's cross came off visiting keeper Ryan McWilliams but the United man stayed alert to lash the loose ball home via the underside of the bar.

Against the run of play however Greenock equalised when Colin Gailey's speculative 35 yarder somehow found the bottom corner with home keeper Derek Barnes appearing to have it covered.

This seemed to affect 'Wood somewhat as they then struggled producing some sluggish play.

However to their credit they re-established the upper hand and again took the lead from a corner in the 36th minute with Damon Welsh rising above the defence to power home Pettigrew's cross.

On the stroke of half time good interplay between Law and Darren Bowie ended in McWilliams thwarting the latter on the edge of the box.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Greenock's no 9 Craig Brown tried his luck from distance in the 49th minute but this time the ball landed safely in the clutches of Barnes. Thorniewood added a third after 52 minutes when Law burst into the box to find Pettigrew. His pass was then struck by substitute Ryan Smith and deflected into the bottom corner rather fortuitously by Law.

A Pettigrew cutback was then cleared at the post before Law blazed over on the angle as Wood pushed for a killer fourth.

The Viewpark side thought they had achieved this in the 65th minute when a well struck Welsh free-kick was spilled by Williams with Craig Forbes following up to knock home only to have it strangely ruled out for offside.

Thorniewood didn't have long to wait however as their constant pressure was rewarded with a 70th minute fourth with the excellent Law squaring for Forbes to tap home.

With the match drawing to a conclusion Forbes had an effort blocked before young substitute Gary Jack linked with Johnny Logan before forcing McWilliams to put behind for a corner.

A more than satisfactory result from a Thorniewood side who have now only lost one league game in the last six.

Thorniewood United: Barnes, Sinclair, Morgan, Jackson, Ferguson, Welsh, Forbes, Meikle(R Smith5), Pettigrew(Jack77), Law, Bowie(Logan84). Not used: B Smith, Easton.