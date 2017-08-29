Thorniewood United and Bellshill Athletic start their league campaigns with defeats

Thorniewood United and Bellshill Athletic made losing starts to their respective league seasons on Saturday.

Thorniewood were defeated 3-2 at Rossvale in Central Division 1, while Bellshill crashed 5-3 at home to Vale of Clyde in McBookie.com Central Division 2.

Thorniewood were on the back foot from the off on Rossvale’s artificial surface, writes Stuart Clelland.

The hosts took a third minute lead with a wonderful strike on the half volley by Liam McGonigle. Jamie Hunter then added a second in the 22nd minute, his shot curving away from helpless trialist keeper Alec Connell.

But a fine headed goal by Darren Ferguson before half-time put Thorniewood back in the contest.

Chris Jackson thrashed a shot off the post for ’Wood before Rossvale’s Josh O’Hare was shown a straight red for a last man infringement.

And Lee Pettigrew then shot past home keeper Jamie Donnelly for 2-2 with 10 minutes left. But Rossvale won it late on when Robert Kirkland smashed home via the underside of the bar after a corner.

Meanwhile, Vale got the all important first goal against Athletic, writes Eddie Lynas, when a deep cross from the right wing found Maitland whose clever looping header beat Brand.

Bellshill levelled right on half-time when Kane’s brilliant free-kick was parried by the keeper to Symon who drove the ball home.

But the visitors edged back in front in 53 minutes when Maitland again got on a cross from the right to head in.

’Hill made it 2-2 when a great cross from Kane found captain Lee Nichol who scored from 20 yards.

On 69 minutes Vale went ahead again another cross from the right found Chisholm who converted and McCue soon made it 4-2.

Ridge shot home a stunning fifth before Paul Brennan scrambled one in for Bellshill.

League fixtures this Saturday see Bellshill at Lanark United and Thorniewood at home to Port Glasgow, kick-offs 2pm.