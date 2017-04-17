Thorniewood three league games unbeaten after Rossvale draw

Thorniewood United fought out a frustrating draw against Bishopbriggs side Rossvale in a McBookie.com Central Division 1 match at Robertson Park on Saturday.

The Viewpark side can probably count themselves a bit unlucky not to have taken all three points.

Thorniewood full back Andy Sinclair did well on the left to win his side a corner inside the opening minute.

Sinclair then got onto the end of Keigan Parker’s cross only to see his effort stopped on the line by defender Anton McDowell.

The visitors got a corner themselves after seven minutes but Sinclair was at hand, heading clear at the near post.

The same player did likewise moments later as Vale had countered from a ’Wood break.

The busy Sinclair then did well in the 23rd minute, cutting back from the byline for Darren Bowie to test visiting keeper Jaimie Donnelly with a crisply struck 14 yarder.

In 33 minutes a great ball into the Vale box just failed to be met by the head of United’s Damon Welsh with Donnelly committed so any contact would surely have put ’Wood in front.

The Viewpark men didn’t have long to wait, taking a 39th minute lead after a sweeping move down the right involving Parker and Stefan Law with the latter firing across goal for Bowie to stick it over the line at the second attempt.

With half-time approaching, the visitors equalised when a cross from a corner wasn’t dealt with by Derek Barnes, allowing Gary McGrath the easy task of knocking home from close range.

Minutes into the second period Barnes had to be on his toes to tip over a well struck Craig Holmes free-kick before Holmes then drove into the ’Wood box but pulled his effort wide of the near post.

Thorniewood passed up a real opportunity in the 52nd minute when Donnelly saved a point blank Bowie strike.

Vale then forced Barnes to produce the save of the match with the big keeper doing superbly to turn round a netbound McGrath effort.

With ten minutes remaining a header from United substitute Daryl Meikle played in Law who could only watch on as his ball to Lee Pettigrew came off the Rossvale bar with Donnelly beaten.

The draw extends Thorniewood’s unbeaten league run to three.

The Viewpark team are at home to Lesmahagow on Wednesday night, kick-off 6.30pm, before a home derby against Bellshill on Saturday at 3pm.