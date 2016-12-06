Thorniewood hold East giants in cup

The width of a post denied Thorniewood arguably the biggest result in their 92-year history in a thrilling 1-1 Scottish Junior Cup thriller against Bonnyrigg Rose at Robertson Park.

A scuffed 82nd minute shot by ’Wood’s Shane Jackson came off the post with Rose keeper Andrews beaten, meaning the Viewpark side face a third round replay against the East giants at New Dundas Park this Saturday.

The early first half play had seen Chris Lennon threaten when beating Kerr Young on the left before cutting in and forcing Andrews into a decent block with the keeper then on hand to easily gather Jackson’s follow up attempt.

Rose took a 15th minute lead when their first corner was headed home by the unmarked Ewan Moyes.

Thorniewood countered with Craig Forbes finding Lennon only for the striker’s under hit effort to be cleared off the line by Andrews.

On the half hour mark Bonnyrigg’s Alan Horne shrugged off several challenges before the advancing Connell saved the day with a fine block.

The visitors’ Young then missed the chance of the half from six yards after being found by Adam Nelson’s free-kick.

Rose’s big number nine cut in from the left and forced Connell into a decent save, before the Viewpark side rallied and scored a 75th minute equaliser when a Watson throw was nodded on by Damon Welsh for substitute Shane Jackson to fire high into the postage stamp from six yards.

Moments later ’Wood came close to taking the lead when a Davie Hamilton header from a Bowie corner was cleared off the line by substitute Lewis Turner.

In an end to end finale Thorniewood came agonisingly close to victory just eight minutes from the end when Jackson’s effort rebounded off an upright.

The match ended with Rose substitute Dean Hoskins firing over an injury time free-kick.

This was a tremendous ’Wood display against a side still in the senior Scottish Cup and potential Junior Cup winners.