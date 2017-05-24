Thorniewood boss Gerry: finishing in fourth spot is unbelievable

Thorniewood United’s excellent recent run of just two defeats in their last 13 league matches has seen them cement a hugely creditable fourth place finish in McBookie.com Central Division 1.

Manager Gerry Bonham, speaking after a hectic run of three more matches in the past week, said: “When I took over in February my remit was to keep the club safe from relegation.

“So to finish fourth is unbelievable.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with my players.”

Gerry and his assistant Stuart Easton only took over in February after Andy Frame’s resignation from the manager’s hotseat.

“Andy had supposedly taken all the good players away with him to Cumbernauld United,” Gerry added.

“But the better players were the ones that stayed at Thorniewood.

“If Stuart and I had taken over two weeks earlier then we might have been challenging near the top of the league.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“If I can keep the nucleus of the squad I have and add wisely this summer then I don’t see why we can’t challenge for promotion next season.

“I want us to be in that promotion battle.”

Thorniewood emerged on top in last Wednesday night’s derby at Bellshill Athletic, although the relegated Rockburn Park side made it tough.

Bellshill took an early lead through Kyle Robertson before goals from Andy Sinclair and Darren Bowie (2) put the Viewpark team 3-1 up.

Trialist ’Wood keeper Alex Connell saved a penalty with the score at 1-2.

Gerry, who was Bellshill manager Robert Sneddon’s assistant for six weeks before taking over at Thorniewood, added: “Bellshill didn’t look like a relegated team.

“They have a good core of players and gave us a hard match.”

Thorniewood’s recent good run has come despite a recent injury crisis and the unavailabilty of regular keeper Derek Barnes who has tonsilitis.