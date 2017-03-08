The start of a legendary career

Following the death of Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell last week his former teammate Jim Leitch sent in a picture of Craigneuk side Meadow Thistle AFC’s u-18 team from 1960.

Defender Tommy Hare also turned professional with Southampton, and George Kennedy was due to join the south coast club too when he tragically died at the age of just 20.

The rest of the side all played in the Juniors, including Harry Delaney, grandson of Celtic great Jimmy Delaney.

Back row (l-r): Bobby McKnight, Tommy Gemmell, Jim Cooper, Nicky Stark, George Kennedy,Kenny Leitch; front row (l-r) Davy Burns, James Howley, Harry Delaney, Tommy Hare and Jim Leitch.