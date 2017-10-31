Sensational late winner sees Thorniewood United into Scottish Junior Cup third round

Thorniewood United, fielding no fewer than four debutants, turned the form book on its head when defeating high flying East Super League side Dundonald Bluebell 1-0 in a thrilling Scottish Cup 2nd Round tie at Robertson Park on Saturday, writes Stuart Clelland.

An injury time Thomas Denholm winner gave the Viewpark team their first win of the season and signalled scenes of joy from United’s players and fans alike.

A first minute excursion into the Bluebell box resulted in an early and rather harsh booking for new signing Darren Cooke on his first appearance for the club.

Dundonald’s response was swift and direct and first Lewis McKenzie flashed wide from a Callum Smith nod down before Scott Durie did likewise moments later.

The Cardenden club’s pressure continued with John Martin rounding ’Wood keeper Martin Storey only for Chris Jackson to deny the visitors with a timely block with Durie following up to weakly sclaff just wide.

An audacious Damon Welsh overhead kick then had ’Bell keeper James Lennox tipping over before looking unconvincing at the subsequent corner when flapping under pressure from Darren Ferguson.

Thorniewood’s Aaron Neill had an early second half effort scrambled clear before likewise happened at the other end before visiting centre back Craig Wedderburn headed over from the corner.

United came close when Robertson sprung the offside trap with only the advancing Lennox saving the day.

And the hosts won it in sensational style when a well worked move on the left ended in Denholm’s sweetly struck 20 yarder nestling low in the far corner.

There was not a failure in the ’Wood ranks in what was a truly heroic display.

Thorniewood United: Storey, Watson, Denholm, Jackson, Ferguson, Innes, Livingstone (Fallon 77), Welsh, Cooke (Boal 66), Robertson, Neill. Not used: McVey, Cummings, Salah.