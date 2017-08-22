Nightmare start to league campaign for Thorniewood United

Thorniewood United got off to the worst possible start in their McBookie.com Central Division 1 opener at home to Blantyre Vics on Saturday, writes Stuart Clelland.

Vics took the lead after just two minutes when Ross Caldwell applied the final touch.

United manager Gerry Bonham then made a tactical change introducing left sided Danny Salah and the young midfielder scored with his first touch after getting onto the end of a Graeme Watson cross in the 21st minute.

Thorniewood’s Gary Livingstone curled an effort inches wide before to the derision of the Robertson Park faithful the referee refused ‘Wood an advantage in the 32nd minute as Chris Jackson rounded the keeper.

Blantyre scored a second goal in the 38th minute when Dale Jones was afforded too much time and space with the full back duly dispatching a 20 yarder into Mullen’s bottom corner.

The pivotal moment of the contest arrived in the 42nd minute when the visitors turned defence into attack springing forward on the counter with once more Caldwell finding the target to score a Blantyre third.

The second half started disastrously for ’Wood when Mullen got a straight red card for alleged abusive language directed towards the match official.

United’s torment continued when young trialist Gary Jack sidestepped two defenders before firing a 20 yarder off the inside of the Blantyre post with their keeper Scott Law rooted.

Caldwell, in search of his hat-trick, then blazed a decent strike wide in the 78th minute before ’Wood’s day of woe continued with the stretchering off of Jack with a nasty looking knee injury.

Thorniewood actually finished the match with eight men as trialist Nathan Lidel went off injured.

Team: Mullen, Watson, Neill, Fallon, Ferguson, Welsh, Smith(Trialist 66), Meikle, Jackson, Livingstone (Trialist 78), Grierson (Salah 20).

Thorniewood are back in league action at Rossvale this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.