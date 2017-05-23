Motherwell team Dalziel FP AFC with their own version of Chelsea league win!

Chelsea’s comfortable English Premier League title success after a forgetful season in the previous campaign has been emulated by Motherwell outfit Dalziel FP AFC.

Dalziel FP – bossed by Alan Neill (manager) and Fraser Love (player manager) – produced their phenomenal Caledonian League Premier Division title win after a season of midtable mediocrity the previous term.

One standout has been team captain Graham Donaldson, who has chipped in with 33 goals in all competitions.

The club’s match secretary Peter Langford said: “It’s our first league win for four years and the players gave consistently good performances throughout the season.

“We hadn’t been close at all to winning the league the previous season.

“But then the management team brought in four or five new experienced players and a couple of young lads.

“They have made a big difference.”

Peter revealed that five of the new additions had been playing for the now defunct Carluke Baptist team.

He added: “Alan and Fraser have also tried some different formations this season.

“We’ve used 3-5-2, 4-4-2 and 4-5-1.

“They’ve also been doing a lot of ball work with the players. I think that has been the biggest factor in us winning the league.

“Although we had also tried to play football the right way the previous season, the players just weren’t good enough.”

But that certainly hasn’t been the case during a 2016-2017 campaign which has seen Dalziel FPs lose just one out of their 21 league games so far.

They ultimately sealed their title triumph with a 4-4 draw at Johnstone outfit Thorn United earlier this month.

Dalziel play their final league match of the season tonight (Wednesday), a home clash against Doune Castle AFC which kicks off at 8pm.

That match comes in the wake of Dalziel winning the Wullie Turner Challenge Cup with a 6-1 hammering of Glasgow Harp at Broadwood Stadium last Friday night.

Goals from Stephen Clark (2), Craig Ferguson, Martin Dunnery, Alan Morton and Desmond Bradshaw landed another piece of silverware for the Motherwell men.

The question is, will Chelsea be able to follow Dalziel FP’s lead by winning the FA Cup final against Arsenal this Saturday?