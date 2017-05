Motherwell centre back Zak Jules has been selected in Scotland's under-20 squad travelling to this summer's Toulon Tournament.

Jules (19), who is on loan to Motherwell from Reading, is one of six defenders picked by Scott Gemmill for matches against Czech Republic (May 31), Brazil (June 3) and Indonesia (June 6).

Scotland are in Group C with the winners advancing to semi-finals, alongside the best runner-up from each of the three groups.