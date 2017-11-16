Wing legend Davie Cooper voted Motherwell FC's best player since World War II

Motherwell FC all-time greats were out in force at a star-studded awards bash honouring the club’s best 25 players since World War II.

The excellently organised MFC Podcast event – also attended by around 150 supporters – saw ’Well fans register votes for their favourites, who were announced during a four-hour function in Fir Park’s Davie Cooper Suite on Friday evening.

“The night went really well,” said organiser Andy Ross of MFC Podcast.

“We are all chuffed to bits. Over £1000 was raised for the Well Society and Les Hutchison (former Motherwell FC owner) will double that which makes it even better.”

Appropriately given the venue, it was legendary winger Cooper who was named as the overall winner of the best player in Motherwell’s history.

Quite simply, this skilful, charismatic and inspirational figure could do anything with a left foot which seemed like a gift from God.

Whether it was smashing in free-kicks from 30 yards, slaloming past defenders or picking out team-mates with pinpoint passes, Davie was a joy to watch during a memorable four-year spell at Motherwell spanning 1989 to ’93.

An obvious highlight during his time in claret and amber was Motherwell’s momentous 1991 Scottish Cup triumph, which remains the last time they won a major trophy 26 years later.

This success allowed the club to qualify for Europe for the first time, giving furher vindication to the belief that the miniscule £50,000 shelled out by ’Well manager Tommy Mclean for Cooper from Rangers represents the best bit of player transfer business done in the club’s history.

So it remains devastating to comprehend that Cooper was taken so cruelly and so early, as he died from a brain haemorrhage aged just 39 on March 22, 1995.

Current Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon therefore accepted the award on behalf of ‘Super Cooper’.

Runner-up on the evening was James McFadden, who had no fewer than three playing spells at the club spanning 17 years.

This flamboyant character, who was also player/assistant manager at Motherwell until joining Queen of the South this summer, scored 37 goals for the Steelmen from 112 appearances.

Universally known as ‘Faddy’, this maverick had a rare ability to ghost past defenders with ease, rocket home spectacular free-kicks and also effectively saved the club from liquidation.

Without the £1.25 million fee Motherwell received from English giants Everton for his services in 2003, the administration hit outfit may have ceased trading.

Faddy is also a Scotland great and memorably netted a stunner in a World Cup qualifier against France in a 1-0 win in September 2007.

Third place on awards night went to legendary striker Willie Pettigrew, who netted a whopping 80 goals for ’Well between 1972 and ’79.

This prolific marksman, now 64, was the top scorer in Scotland’s top flight in the 1975’76 and 1977-’78 seasons.

Pettigrew also scored two goals in his five international appearances for Scotland.

Other legends named in the top 25 were: Charlie Aitken, Dougie Arnott, John Gahagan, Tommy Coyne, Stephen Craigan, Stevie Hammell, Michael Higdon, Brian Martin, Martyn Corrigan, Stevie Kirk, Paul Lambert, Andy Paton, Ally Maxwell, Joe Wark, Keith MacRae, Ian St John, Bobby Graham, Luc Nijholt, Louis Moult, Keith Lasley, Rob McKinnon and Phil O’Donnell.