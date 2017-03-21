Win ‘Off Air 2’ book by MFC Podcast!

Following the success of their first charity publication ‘Off-Air’, the MFC Podcast have gathered another fantastic line-up of ‘Well players past and present for ‘Off-Air 2’.

The new book includes interviews with the likes of Sieb Dijkstra, Scott McDonald, Brian Martin, Stephen Pearson and Stuart McCall, as well as several Motherwell related features.

Again, the proceeds from sales of ‘Off-Air’ will go to ‘Imogen’s Dream’ a charity close to editor, Andy Ross’s heart.

“Imogen is my fiancée’s four-year-old niece, she suffers from Cerebral Palsy, which has made the early stages of her life extremely difficult,” he said.

“Hopefully the money raised through the sales of ‘Off-Air 2’ and the launch evening, will help make her life that little bit better.”

The book is currently available for pre-order on MFCPodcast.co.uk and will be released on Friday, March 31.

On the same evening the Podcast will host a launch evening at the Centenary Suite at Fir Park.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet many of the players featured in the book, quiz their heroes in the Q&A, take part in a football quiz and sample live music from local band Caulder.

And, in a sensational competition, the Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker is this week giving one lucky reader the chance to win a copy of the book, and two free passes for attending the aforementioned launch evening.

Just answer the simple question below and email your answer to info@mfc1886.com by 5pm on Monday, March 27.

Question: Which legendary Dutch goalkeeper, who starred for Motherwell FC between 1991 and ’94, is interviewed in ‘Off-Air 2’.

Is it: A) Sieb Dijkstra, B) Hans van Breukelen, C) Ronald Waterreus.

We think you’ll agree that the question isn’t overly difficult and we wish you good luck!