Win Motherwell v Ross County tickets for Davie Cooper Stand!

In the second edition of a fantastic competition for Motherwell fans throughout the season, the Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker is offering Fir Park supporters the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets in the Davie Cooper Stand for this Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter between the Steelmen and Ross County at Fir Park.

The exciting prize is courtesy of Motherwell’s main sponsor McEwan Fraser Legal Solicitors & Estate Agents.

Motherwell's Elliott Frear in action during the 1-0 home league defeat against Ross County in May, the last time the two clubs met on league duty (Pic by Alan Watson)

Motherwell defeated the Staggies 3-2 after extra time in a Betfred Cup thriller in the Highlands just last Wednesday night thanks to Ross MacLean's winning goal and will be hoping to garner three much needed points by winning this Saturday's Scottish Premiership encounter against the same opposition.

For your chance to win tickets, answer the simple question below and email your answer, headed ‘Motherwell-Ross County Ticket Competition’ to: falkirk.sport@jpress.co.uk by 5pm tomorrow (Thursday).

There will be similar chances to win Motherwell match tickets before every home league game this season.

Question: Who scored Motherwell's winning goal when they defeated the Staggies 3-2 away from home in a recent Betfred Cup second round tie?

Find out more about McEwan Fraser Legal’s support for The Steelmen via www.mcewanfraserlegal.co.uk/football.