'Well won't be signing Shaun Tuton, Jacob Blyth released, no new offers for Louis Moult

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that the Fir Park club's interest in Barnsley striker Shaun Tuton is over.

Tuton (25) scored as a Motherwell trialist in the 2-0 friendly win at Stirling Albion on July 1, but didn't do enough to earn a contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

With Louis Moult, Ryan Bowman, Alex Fisher and George Newell to pick from, the Steelmen already have good options in the striking position and so any move for Barrow loanee Tuton is off the table.

Robinson said: "We won't be moving any further with Shaun Tuton. We have four strikers.

"Shaun did well as a trialist but I didn't feel he was better than what we had.

"We would need to move people out before getting any more forwards in.

"We are trying to wheel and deal as we speak.

"If we manage to get a couple of people out we have our eyes on lots of targets. But we are not able to do anything at the minute."

One player who also won't be appearing for Motherwell any more is Jacob Blyth, who has been released just a few weeks after making front page national newspaper headlines about his alleged debauchery while on holiday with his reality TV star girlfriend.

And Robbo told the Motherwell Times on Tuesday that no fresh offers had been received in recent days for the much sought after Moult, the subject of a recent near £400,000 bid from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen which was rejected by the Motherwell board.

The Fir Park gaffer also said that there had been "no chance" of striker Scott McDonald re-signing for Motherwell after the collapse of his expected move to Australia this summer; McDonald has subsequently signed for Scottish Championship outfit Dundee United.

And the 42-year-old Northern Irish boss said that Motherwell defensive stalwart Stephen McManus faced a battle to get back into the starting 11 as players like Cedric Kipre, Ben Heneghan and Charles Dunne were currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

"Stephen is just coming back from injury and needs to fight to get back into the team," Robinson said.

"Other people are ahead of him.

"I have a brilliant relationship with Stephen. He is a massive help and has a great relationship with the younger players."

Robinson was speaking ahead of Motherwell's crunch Betfred Cup second round tie at Ross County tomorrow night (Wednesday).

'Well are going into the clash buoyed by how well they played in the 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat against Rangers on Sunday, when they were victims of a controversial Rangers penalty award, denied a clear penalty of their own for handball and missed several scoring opportunities.

"We were pleased with the level of performance against Rangers," Robbo said.

"But we weren't pleased with the result.

"We felt we deserved a lot more. We didn't take our chances and decisions went against us.

"We need to take that into Ross County and make sure we get the result. We are confident of doing that."