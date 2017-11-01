’Well winger Deimi: 100 per cent, we should have had penalty against Hibs

Lithuanian debutant Deimantas Petravivius reckons Motherwell were wrongly denied a penalty in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Hibs.

The Vilnius-born ace, who has won seven full international caps, impressed as a second half substitute but thinks that referee Bobby Madden was wrong to deny the Steelmen a spot kick for handball by Hibs’ Marvin Bartley after Ryan Bowman’s flick on 72 minutes.

“I think we should have had a penalty there,” Deimi said.

“It was from a throw-in and he touched the ball with a hand. It was a 100 per cent penalty. I think we deserved a draw.

“But it’s been tiring for the boys, we’ve had a lot of games.

“We need to do more pressing and winning of second balls than we did against Hibs.”

Petravicius – who hopes to earn a recall to the Lithuania national team – very nearly marked his Motherwell first team bow with a goal against the Hibees.

He ghosted in at the back post to meet Chris Cadden’s fine 70th minute cross, but didn’t make a strong connection and the effort was blocked by Hibs defender Steven Whittaker.

“I should have scored there,” added the 22-year-old who thinks the coaches and players at Motherwell are “perfect”.

“I’m disappointed about it. It was a great chance.”

Wing ace Deimi, who has also won international caps at under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, starred against Hibs two months after signing a one-year contract at Fir Park.

The ex-Nottingham Forest winger has been sidelined for a few weeks by a niggling hamstring injury.

“It’s not really been frustrating to wait so long for my first start,” Petravicius said. “The team has been doing really well.

“I’ve not played for a long time so I found it a fast game against Hibs.

“Hibs passed the ball well so for me it was a hard game but I think I will get used to it in a few games.

“The wind made it a difficult game for both teams.

“But when I was on the pitch I didn’t think about it, I just tried to do my best.

“Maybe it affected Cedric (Motherwell defender Kipre) at the Hibs goal because he was maybe 50/50 between moving forward and not when the wind was blowing the ball.

“It was hard for him but these things happen in football.”

Petravicius and his fifth placed Motherwell mates are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership at Ross County this Saturday.

He added: “I think, for sure, we need to win this game.

“We’ll get a few days rest now and work hard in training. Hopefully everything will be good.”

Petravicius also said he is hoping to keep impressing manager Stephen Robinson to gain a starting spot in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on November 26.