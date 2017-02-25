’Well thumped by Dundee

Motherwell are deep in a relegation battle after Saturday’s heavy 5-1 home defeat against Dundee.

There was a fans’ protest outside the ground at half-time, with the Steelmen trailing by that scoreline after a nightmare opening 45 minutes.

There was a disastrous start for ‘Well after just seven minutes of this Scottish Premiership clash when a long ball upfield from Dundee was headed into his own net by Zak Jules.

Yet ’Well gradually gained a stranglehold and came close after 18 minutes when a great move culminated in a superb right wing cross from Chris Cadden which had no takers in the middle.

But the Steelmen grabbed an equaliser just four minutes later when Joe Chalmers’ long free-kick into the Dundee box was headed down by Ben Heneghan to Louis Moult who shot home.

This parity didn’t last long however as Dundee went 2-1 up just two minutes later when Marcus Haber outmuscled Jules and blasted the ball past Craig Samson.

And the Dark Blues continued their dominance as a slick passing move culminated in O’Hara shooting home McGowan’s pass.

Wighton was next to shoot home for Dundee for 4-1, before Motherwell’s nightmare continued in the opening minute of first half stoppage time when a Wighton free-kick to the back post was headed home by Haber.

The 5-1 half-time deficit meant that Motherwell left the field to a chorus of boos at the interval, with a group protesting outside Fir Park.

Motherwell at least looked more solid after the interval, with the second half a much more subdued affair.

A fine ’Well move on 59 minutes culminated in Scott McDonald’s pass finding Craig Clay, whose shot was saved by Scott Bain.

Former Motherwell ace Henrik Ojamaa – a thorn in his old team’s side all afternoon – had a long range shot comfortably saved by Samson.

Play broke to the other end where the Steelmen were very unlucky noit to score when a cross from the left by sub Elliott Frear was turned against his own post by Dundee’s Darren O’Dea.

With the home stands continuing to empty, Moult headed well wide following Chris Cadden’s free-kick from the right.