’Well sickened by two late Gers goals

Motherwell suffered one of their most heartbreaking defeats of recent seasons when they lost 2-1 to Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

After taking a 74th minute lead through Louis Moult in this William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round clash, the Steelmen conceded two goals in the last eight minutes to 37-year-old striker Kenny Miller.

Ben Heneghan’s early backpass to Craig Samson saw the Motherwell keeper miscontrol with his feet and the ball ended up perilously close to crossing his own goal line.

There was another scare for the Steelmen when Lee Wallace’s left footed shot for the hosts was deflected just wide.

And the Light Blues came closer still on 20 minutes when Andy Halliday’s free-kick from the right was met by a looping Kenny Miller header which saw the ball come back off the top of the bar.

Rangers had a penalty shout turned down for Stevie Hammell’s challenge on Michael O’Halloran.

Motherwell’s first goal effort saw Joe Chalmers shoot weakly wide after Hammell’s free-kick had been cleared.

After a goalless first half, Chalmers was booked for pulling back O’Halloran after a fine run towards the ‘Well box. The ‘Well utility man was soon substituted and replaced by Scott McDonald.

And the Aussie forward almost had an immediate impact when an excellent first time effort was saved high by Wes Foderingham.

Barrie McKay shot just wide for Rangers before ’Well stunned the Ibrox crowd by going 1-0 up after 74 minutes.

Cadden’s driven cross from the right was headed brilliantly into the net by Louis Moult, sparking delirium among ‘Well fans in the far corner.

But the Glasgow giants were level on 82 minutes when a whipped cross by substitute Martyn Waghorn was nodded into the net by Miller.

The Steelmen almost produced the perfect response a minute later when McDonald’s fine run set up Carl McHugh whose left footed shot was well saved by Fotheringham.

But the worst was yet to come for ’Well as Stephen McManus’s poor ball out of defence was pounced on by sub Emerson Hyndman who played Miller through to shoot past Samson.

Samson produced two fine saves from McKay before the Steelmen’s final chance came and went when a first time snap shot by Moult went just wide after a long free-kick into the box had only been partially cleared.