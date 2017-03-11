’Well sickened by injury time Aberdeen winner

Motherwell crashed to a heartbreaking last gasp 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Niall McGinn struck in the first minute of injury time to sicken the Fir Parkers.

But in truth it was a deserved goal for the Dons as they were in the ascendancy for most of the match.

At least Motherwell restored face having been battered 7-2 on their last visit to the Granite City only last month and the gritty display will surely have enhanced interim manager Stephen Robinson’s chances of getting the job permanently.

Aberdeen were looking for another fast start against ’Well and Kenny McLean shot too high before Adam Rooney headed over.

Motherwell defender Zak Jules got away with over playing near his own penalty area when he was dispossessed by Rooney who fired wide.

Scott McDonald was ’Well’s most impressive first half performer and he unleashed a high long range volley which didn’t miss by too much.

Steelmen centre half Ben Heneghan – an injury doubt before the match – was in the wars again as he sustained a first half head cut which required a bandage.

Heneghan headed into the side netting after a flighted free-kick by Carl McHugh.

Aberdeen came their closest yet to scoring when away custodian Craig Samson tipped over a close range Rooney effort.

Niall McGinn shot straight at Samson before a McGinn corner was nodded over by Ash Taylor.

The first half ended with Samson’s fine stop from a McGinn right footer and McLean striking one straight at the former Killie number one.

The Dons enjoyed early second half pressure with Jules scarmbling away a McGinn centre before a fantastic deep cross by McLean was just missed in the middle by Jayden Stockley.

Dons skipper Ryan Jack headed just off target from another fine McLean delivery, before a rare Motherwell corner at the other end was defended and Aberdeen broke swiftly, with Samson rushing out to thwart McLean.

’Well kid David Ferguson was booked for taking too long at a throw in, before the visitors replaced Hammell with winger Elliott Frear.

Samson made two more saves from McGinn and McLean respectively but the Dons’ dominance was finally rewarded in the first minute of injury time when Hayes’ surge down the left culminated in a cross which McGinn guided past Samson into the far corner.