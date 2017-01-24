’Well kids remain on course for cup defence

Motherwell FC under-20s’ bid to win the Scottish Youth Cup for a second successive season remains alive after Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 quarter-final success at Partick Thistle.

Motherwell trailed 2-0 after just 10 minutes but hit back to lead 3-2 at half-time thanks to goals by Dylan Mackin, Davie Turnbull and Jake Hastie.

Although Hibernian equalised in the second half, Mackin struck an 87th minute winner to fire ’Well into the last four of the competition.

Motherwell under-20s gaffer Stephen Craigan praised his players’ bottle when speaking to MFC TV. He said: “The one thing you learn about this group of players, and I said this to them after the game, is that no matter how many people fire questions at them or throw accusations at them – they always have an answer.

“They go through brick walls for you, they’re determined, they’re full of heart and they’re full of desire and that makes me proud to say that about them.

“It was a tough day, it was an emotional day for both managers, but I’m just delighted to be through.”

Motherwell have been drawn to play against either Hibernian or Celtic in the semi-finals on Sunday, February 26.