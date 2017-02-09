’Well hoping to keep McDonald and Moult but no deal for Cadogan

Motherwell FC are hoping to keep Australian forward Scott McDonald beyond the expiry of his current contract and they also want strike partner Louis Moult to pen an extended deal.

McDonald (33) is wanted by Western Sydney Wanderers in his homeland and could make the switch under freedom of contract this summer.

Although Moult is under contract at ’Well until summer 2018, bigger clubs – including Crystal Palace ands Rangers – have been linked with the 24-year-old Englishman who is one of the Scottish Premiership’s hottest properties having scored 31 goals in the past two seasons.

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has revealed that the Fir Park board are working hard to get McDonald and Moult signed up on contract extensions.

McGhee told the Motherwell Times: “We will address McDonald and Moult’s contracts because we don’t want to be losing them.

“It would be unfair of me to say that they are our two best players but what I will say is that they are critical for our ambitions.

“At least Moult has another year, so we won’t be losing him unless someone comes in and offers something significant.”

Meanwhile, McGhee revealed that Motherwell won’t be following up their interest in trialist winger Kieron Cadogan, a free agent who scored in Motherwell under-20s’ recent 3-0 win at Forfar.

Cadogan (26), a former team-mate of Victor Moses during their days as team-mates at Crystal Palace, had last starred for Swedish club GAIS, scoring 12 goals in 43 appearances during the last three seasons.

“Kieron’s a good player but that’s not going to happen,” McGhee said.

“In a sense he is too like what we already have.

“Kieron is an out and out winger who plays where Chris Cadden plays, so we didn’t need him.

“We have gone out and signed Stephen Pearson, which is a position which needed strenthening more.

“I think Kieron will find another club. We just didn’t want to bring him here to sit on the bench behind Cadds.”