'Well defeated but hold onto ninth place

Motherwell have finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership despite crashing to a 3-2 defeat at bottom club Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

A nightmare second half spell in which Motherwell conceded three goals in three minutes was enough to send the Steelmen spiralling to defeat but ultimately it didn't matter due to Dundee's 4-0 defeat at Hamilton Accies.

The first goal attempt in Inverness came after 11 minutes when former Motherwell defender Louis Laing advance and send in a powerful 20-yard shot which 'Well keeper Russell Griffiths touched behind for a corner.

Motherwell then came close when Lionel Ainsworth shot just wide of the Caley goal after Louis Moult's pass.

Liam Polworth then shot wildly over for Caley at the other end.

Scoring chances were now coming rapidly and Steelman Elliott Frear had a shot blocked by Inverness defender Gary Warren before Ross Draper fired the best chance so far over Griffiths' bar.

News that Inverness's relegation rivals Hamilton had scored two early goals against Dundee meant that a hush descended among the Inverness support.

The last meaningful action of the first half saw a great 60-yard run by Chris Cadden, who went past three players before sending his final shot over the bar.

The game exploded into life in the second half, with Allan Campbell having a volley blocked for 'Well and play then surging to the other end where Caley won a corner whoch was headed over from close range by Warren.

Motherwell were then stunned by three Caley goals within just three minutes, the first of which was a low shot into the corner by Aberdeen bound Greg Tansey.

Just 60 seconds later it was 2-0 when Draper's mishit shot was turned in by Alex Fisher, before a swift third was added when Fisher headed in a Draper centre.

The Steelmen were shellshocked but hit back with substitute Adam Livingstone having a shot blocked after Moult's pass.

Motherwell responded by replacing top scorer Moult with club legend James McFadden and the former Scotland star scored within a minute.

Frear's long range shot came back off the bar before McFadden headed in.

There was still time for Motherwell to win a late penalty when David Raven fouled Craig Clay and Ryan Bowman slammed in the spot kick with literally the last kick of the match

Inverness: Esson , Raven, Warren, Polworth, Draper, Vigurs, McKay, Tansey, Fisher, Laing, McKay.

Motherwell: Griffiths, Hammell, Heneghan, Ainsworth (Livingstone 55), McHugh, Moult (McFadden 71), Cadden, Frear, Clay, Campbell, Gordon (Bowman 66).

Referee: Craig Thomson

Crowd: 5351