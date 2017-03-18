’Well boss: we could have scored four or five

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons his team could have scored five against St Johnstone in Saturday’s 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat.

Motherwell are 10th in the table – just three points off the bottom – as the battle against relegation heats up with just nine games remaining.

“I’ve seen all the chances we missed back again,” Robinson said.

“On another day four and five goals I don’t think would have been a bad scoreline.

“I thought we dominated large parts of the game against a very good side that Tommy has built well and had time to build.

“That’s a positive for me. We played against a very good St Johnstone side, took the game to them and were positive.”

Motherwell haven’t won a home game since November, but Robinson insisted that the players had no “fear factor”.

He added: “I don’t think you can say they were playing with any kind of fear.

“As a matter of fact I thought the opposite.

“We were playing with a bit of direction and a genuine desire to win the football match.

“I don’t think you can ask for much more in terms of desire and commitment from the players.

“We created numerous opportunities. Some I wondered how we actually missed them at times.

“There were two penalty claims. One was an incredible decision on Chris Cadden that it wasn’t a penalty.

“It’s a stonewall penalty for me.

“Sometimes it goes for you sometimes it doesn’t.

“But if that’s the template we’re working to for the rest of the season and we show that intensity in our play and our quality at times in that final third then I’m confident we’ll be ok.”

Robinson said he thought Ryan Bowman’s last minute header which had cut come off the inside off the Saints post was “very unlucky”.

Robinson said that staying up is still very much in Motherwell’s hands.

He said: “The players believe in what we’re doing.

“That’s the single biggest factor. They’have bought exactly into the way we want to play.

“We’ll play a certain way to try and keep us up and we will.”