'Well boss Robbo: We beat Rangers despite not playing very well

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed his “fantastic” players for beating Glasgow giants Rangers 2-0 in Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final despite not playing particularly well.

“It was one of our worst performances of the season on the ball in the first half,” Robbo said.

"We didn't start great in terms of our decision-making on and off the ball. We gave them a bit too much respect and time.

"Cedric Kipre was struggling with illness today, and I think that showed in the first 20 to 30 minutes. But he really dug in and probably epitomised the spirit we have.

​"Once we sorted that out after about 30 minutes, I didn't think there was any great threat.

“At half-time we knew we were fitter and stronger than them and that our quality would shine through in the end. We got what we deserved.”

And two goals from that man Louis Moult were enough to cement Motherwell a place in the league cup final for the first time since 2005.

"It was a brilliant finish from Louis (for his second goal)," Robbo added. "And don't forget Ryan Bowman as well. He was superb alongside him.

"The two of them up there are a big threat, and as long as you stay in games, we have always got a wee chance."

On his spat with Gers counterpart Pedro Caixinha before both men were sent to the stand, Robbo added: “There was a lot of passion involved and obviously I was sticking up for my players.

"I am just absolutely proud to be involved with this squad and delighted for the board and everyone associated with the club. They have been through some hard times and dark times and hopefully we have repaid a bit of faith they had in me."