'Well boss Robbo: Moult is one of 10 match winners who could sink Rangers in semi-final

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons that star striker Louis Moult can be a match winner for his side against Rangers in this Sunday's eagerly awaited Betfred Cup semi-final.

But the Fir Park gaffer - recently awarded a contract extension until summer 2020 after guiding 'Well to the last four of the tournament and a fine fourth place in the Scottish Premiership - reckons that there are many other people in his squad capable of sinking the Glasgow giants at Hampden Park.

Prolific 'Well striker Louis Moult celebrates with team-mate Chris Cadden after scoring one of his two goals in the recent 2-2 draw against Hibs at Easter Road (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

"Of course I think Louis can be a match winner for us," Robinson said.

"I think he's proved over the last two seasons with Motherwell the amount of goals he's scored that he is a match winner.

"But I think we've had 10 different scorers out of 18 goals scored in the competition.

"We've maybe got 10 match winners, so let's see.

"Louis's obviously a massive part of what we do but there are a lot of other people score goals."

Robinson said that Motherwell's fantastic record of 11 wins from 15 competitive matches this season had surpassed the expectations of people outside the club, but not necessarily the Steelmen's players and management.

"Outside of here that has surpassed expectations," he said. "We got written off by a lot of people at the start of the season.

"They didn't have a lot of knowledge of the players we were signing so that was a strange one.

"But we haven't surprised ourselves, no, because when you work hard and you bring a good bunch of players together then you've got every chance of being successful."

Robinson said that the club is in negotiations with current squad members with a view to extending their contracts, but he wouldn't disclose their identities.

"I think it would be unfair to name the players," he added. I think we have got players who only got a year deal.

"We were very cautious that we didn't tie people down too long, too early and we had to make them prove themselves. That's where we are financially.

"But we've been in talks with two or three players that we'd love to keep at the football club."

Motherwell have a fully fit squad for this Sunday's clash, other than strikers Deimantas Petravičius and George Newell and defender Ellis Plummer.