'Well boss Robbo: Louis Moult can make Aberdeen regret not signing him by scoring quarter-final winner

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hoping that Aberdeen transfer target Louis Moult can help put the Dons to the sword in Thursday night's Betfred Cup quarter-final clash at Fir Park.

Robbo was delighted to hold onto top scorer Moult during the summer transfer window, when the Motherwell board rejected Aberdeen's offer of around £400,000.

Stephen Robinson has done a fantastic rebuilding job at Motherwell (Pic by Alan Watson)

And the Fir Park gaffer said that his advice to Moult ahead of the last eight crunch is: "Go and prove to Aberdeen why they wanted him. Go and score the winner against them, then they can regret why they didn't get him."

Moult, whose Motherwell deal is up at the end of this season, has been offered a contract extension which would make him the club's highest paid player.

The former Stoke City ace (25) has netted an impressive 43 goals in 86 games and added to his growing reputation by netting twice in Motherwell's 2-2 draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

Despite the transfer speculation surrounding Moult, Robinson insisted that he is totally committed to Motherwell for the time being and is in no way big headed.

"To be honest I think Louis's always been focused," Robbo said.

"I have a very good relationship with him.

"His commitment to the club is not in question. For however long he is here he will be 100 per cent committed.

"If Louis signs a contract he'll obviously be very committed to Motherwell and if he doesn't he's playing for his future career. And we know that we'll take advantage of that.

"If somebody had told me that we would buy Louis Moult for 50 grand and he would score 40 or 50 goals over the last two seasons you would have snapped your hand off for it.

"Louis has been excellent for the club and will continue to be excellent.

"He's a boy that has the same work ethic as everybody at the football club. He is one of the boys, he's not a big time Charlie and that's why he endears himself to people."

Motherwell will be without the suspended Charles Dunne for the Aberdeen tie but have everyone else fit and available.