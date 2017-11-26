'Well boss Robbo: I don't criticise other teams' players

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has vowed that his players will pick themselves up quickly from the agony of being on the end of a poor looking refereeing decision in Sunday's 2-0 Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Robbo was speaking in the wake of seeing the Hoops awarded a controversial penalty at Hampden for Cedric Kipre's innocuous looking challenge on Scott Sinclair.

To make matters worse, referee Craig Thomson also sent off a heartbroken Kipre for the challenge.

"First and foremost i'm extremely proud of the players," said Robinson.

"The game was over as a contest once that decision was made. For me, there was no contact.

"It completely changes the game, Louis (Moult) has forced Craig (Gordon) into an incredible save just before it and Tierney catches him going in to the box just after it and we don't get the penalty.

"Congratulations to Celtic, they are a top, top team, but it's hard to take the defeat in the manner. I would rather have been pumped six or seven nil than have the game affected by a refereeing decision.

"And it certainly was, I don't think anyone would disagree. The game is over after that because they're hard enough to play against with 11 men.

"I'm not a manager to criticise other people's players, I'll keep my dignity, but he hasn't touched him.

"Kipre is 20 years old, it's hard for him to take, being sent off in his first ever cup final. But we'll deal with it, we're not a team that take things lying down. We went toe to toe with them in the first half and we will pick ourselves up."

Motherwell play the Hoops again twice in league matches this week, at Fir Park on Wednesday night and at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Many observers would believe that, given a better ride in refereeing decisions, the Steelmen have a definite chance in both games.