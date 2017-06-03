'Well boss Robbo feels change will be beneficial as McFadden leaves assistant manager role

James McFadden has left his role as Motherwell assistant manager after one season following the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

McFadden (34) said: “I’ve enjoyed my time as assistant at the club. I was asked to stay on when the manager changed earlier this year and I agreed to do that because the club was and is the most important thing.

“I spoke with the manager at length after the last game and we talked about where I see myself now and what my aspirations are going forward, so I will take the summer to weigh everything up.

“I’d like to thank the club, and Mark McGhee, for the opportunity and wish Stephen, the players and everyone at Fir Park all the best for the future.”

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “I feel a change and something a bit different will be beneficial to the squad at this moment in time.

“It’s a tough call because James is a top lad and he’s done so much for the club.

“We both had a good, open and honest chat after the game at Inverness; James is at the start of his coaching pathway, still doing his badges and qualifications, and I have no doubt he will make a very good manager one day.”