'Well boss Robbo: Defensive improvement this season is key to our success

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has highlighted his side’s defensive improvement this season as being key to their good start.

Motherwell thrashed Partick Thistle 3-0 at Fir Park on Saturday to move into fifth place in the Scottish Premiership with 13 points from their opening eight matches.

“I think we’ve got boys that will throw their body on the line,” he said. “We pride ourselves on our organisation and we’re a hard team to break down.

“We’ve got three big boys at the back and good options out in the wide areas.

“We’ve started well, four out of six we’ve won.

“We’ve had a lot of home games. We’re well aware we’ve got a lot of away games coming up so it’s important to get points on the board at this stage.”

Robinson lauded summer signing Peter Hartley, who scored a goal and even produced a Johan Cruyff turn in the penalty box in the build-up to Motherwell’s third goal against Thistle!

“I think that’s the first Cruyff turn Peter’s done in his life!” Robbo joked.

“Peter was a massive, massive signing for me. The board were very good. They wouldn’t have sold Ben (Heneghan) unless I was able to get Peter so it’s credit to the football club.

“Peter is excellent at organising as well as fitting in the dressing room. He’s a top fella.”

Robinson and his 'Well stars get a weekend off due to the international break. They will next be in competitive action in a derby at Hamilton Accies on Saturday, October 14.