'Well boss Robbo: All the expectations are on Rangers in Betfred Cup semi-final

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was happy after his side battled back to beat Hamilton Accies 2-1, one day after he’d signed a contract extension to May 2020.

Robinson, whose ’Well side are now fourth in the Scottish Premiership, said: “I didn’t really think it was going to be one of those days when Accies scored first. We’ve got a group of boys that don’t give up.

“We say to them that whatever the result is, you do the same thing.

“Peter Hartley (who scored the winner) is a colossus and someone we’d like to keep.”

’Well are now gearing up for a massive Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park this Sunday.

“We’ve got a chance to get to the final,” Robinson said.

“Which is a great opportunity for us and hopefully one we can take.

“We’re confident going into the game as they will be.

“I’m looking forward to it but all the expectations are on them.”