’Well aim to sign Pearo for third time

Motherwell hope to bring midfield ace Stephen Pearson back for a third spell at Fir Park, but not necessarily before the transfer window shuts at midnight tonight (Tuesday).

The 34-year-old can be signed outside the window as he is currently a free agent having played in the Indian Superleague for Atletico Kolkata since leaving Scotland at the end of the last campaign.

Motherwell assistant manager James McFadden, who played with Pearson and fellow ’Well stalwart Stevie Hammell at Motherwell way back in the early 2000s, said: “We have offered him a deal and we are waiting to hear back.

“Pearo would be a great addition off and on the park.

“We would love to have him back. Hopefully he makes the right decision and we have him back.

“We look after our own and – having been the player who has come back three times before – I know the appeal and why you would want to come back.

“And I know Pearo is the exact same.

“He has one or two things to think about before he makes that decision but he knows he would be welcomed back with open arms here by everyone.”

Pearson netted 10 goals from midfield for Motherwell last term, a contribution which has clearly been missed in this campaign which currently has Motherwell down in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell face a crucial trip to Ross County tonight (Tuesday) as they look to reinvigorate what has been a frustrating campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

They’ll do so with Australian striker Scott McDonald available despite being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s loss to Rangers, as Motherwell have lodged an appeal against that decision.

The Motherwell Times will tweet live match updates later.