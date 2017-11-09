'Well ace Moult: Robbo and Lasley were fuming at dodgy Dingwall defending

Motherwell goal ace Louis Moult has revealed that he and his mates were on the receiving end of a Robbo rocket after losing in Dingwall.

The Steelmen trailed 3-0 after a dismal first half defensive display, before goals by Ryan Bowman and Moult brought it back to 3-2 which was the final score.

Stephen Robinson and Keith Lasley were reportedly not happy with Motherwell's defensive performance at Ross County

It was ’Well’s second defeat on the trot after losing to Hibs the previous week and Moult revealed that gaffer Stephen Robinson and assistant Keith Lasley – in charge in Dingwall due to Robinson’s touchline ban – were not happy in the dressing room afterwards.

Moult told the Motherwell Times: “The gaffer just said a little bit at the end there when he was allowed to come down and he was fuming, as was Las.

“As is everyone. Three silly goals to concede, we understand that.

“It was a poor 45 minutes.

“Probably carried on from the Hibs game.

“Everyone was probably 10 per cent off it.

“Not good enough from us as a football club, we understand that.

“The type of goals we lost weren’t good enough.

“You’d like to think that if we cut out those three stupid mistakes for the County goals then we probably win the game.

“There’s not much in the game, it was very direct.

“We probably had more possession than them, so that’s a plus.

“But we need to turn that possession into goals.

“We also need to address defensive mistakes at setpieces and make sure they don’t happen again.”

Despite losing in Dingwall, Motherwell are still a lofty fifth in the Scottish Premiership table and have a Betfred Cup final against Celtic to look forward to later this month.

But taking the plaudits was far from Moult’s mind as he spoke just a few minutes after full-time in the Global Energy Stadium.

“We can’t keep saying that we’ve made a great start to the season,” said Motherwell’s talisman who has scored 12 goals this season.

“We can’t keep saying, ‘we’ve done well, we’ve done well’.

“We’ve lost two on the bounce there and that can’t happen. That was us last season. We cannot go back to that.

“It’s up to us as a squad to make sure we’re not what we were last year.

“We’re a different outfit this time and it’s up to us to get back to winning ways, simple as. The first 10, 15 minutes I thought we were going to score every time we went forward if I’m honest. We looked very dangerous. If we score there it’s a totally different game.

“We came out second half today and showed a bit of character but it’s not enough when you concede three goals away from home, it’s never good.”

Moult also had the ball in the net in the first half in Dingwall, but his fine finish from a Gael Bigirimana cross was correctly disallowed for offside.

Moult’s fine headed goal in Dingwall was his 12th of the season and owed a lot to the quality of the cross by Chris Cadden.

“It was a great ball by Cadds,” Moult said. “And thankfully for me it’s gone in.

“I said in the first half we needed to put more crosses in the box.

“It was also a great header by Bowy (Ryan Bowman) for our first goal.

“Thankfully we’ve scored two goals from two crosses so it’s what we need to get back to doing.

The Steelmen had a great chance to steal a point late on but Cedric Kipre’s close range header was saved.

“It came from a long throw,” Moult said. “I think Peter Hartley’s flicked it on and I was waiting for the net to bulge when Cedric met the ball but the keeper’s saved it. It’s one of those things.”

Moult and his mates will miss a chance to get the Dingwall defeat out of their minds this weekend, as they don’t have another Scottish Premiership fixture until taking on Aberdeen away a week on Saturday.

Moult said everyone in the ’Well squad is putting the Betfred Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday, November 26, to the back of their minds to focus on the Aberdeen game.