’Well 14 to 1 shots? You’d never have guessed it!

Motherwell were on the receiving end of a cruel late defeat in an action packed seven-goal thriller against Celtic on Saturday.

The Steelmen were superb in the first half and took the lead after just two minutes when Louis Moult volleyed over Celtic keeper Craig Gordon after a long pass by Stephen McManus.

Chris Cadden was giving Celtic left back Emilio Izaguirre a torrid time and the ’Well youngster’s fine run and cross was flicked just wide of the far post by Moult after 26 minutes.

But the prolific Motherwell hitman did net his second of the afternoon when he shot home at the back post after a fine deep cross by Ross MacLean.

Motherwell were making a mockery of their 14 to 1 odds to win this match against a Celtic side unbeaten domestically all season.

Two nil up at the interval, the Steelmen were looking good to record an unlikely victory.

But their hopes were hit within just three minutes of the restart when Celtic substitute Callum McGregor shot into the corner.

The Hoops were immeasurably better in the second half as they upped the intensity and swarmed all over their hosts.

’Well keeper Craig Samson – who’d had virtually nothing to do in the first half – was suddenly a busy man as he saved a close range shot by Tom Rogic.

But the champions did manage to get back on level terms when Patrick Roberts headed home after 69 minutes.

Incredibly, Motherwell hit back to regain the lead just a minute later when substitute Lionel Ainsworth shot home at the back post after superb set-up play by Stevie Hammell.

Crucially, the Steelmen were unable to hold onto their 3-2 advantage for more than a few seconds.

Celtic broke away from the restart to level when Stuart Armstrong shot low into the far corner.

Motherwell looked dead on their feet at this point, with the lack of experience on their bench perhaps a crucial factor as veterans like Lasley and McDonald remained on the field.

Roberts had an effort cleared off the Motherwell goal-line before Moussa Dembele – who had a quiet game – had a header blocked following a corner.

But Celtic won the match in the last minute of normal time when Tom Rogic – who’d bossed the midfield in the second half – shot home from outside the box to break Motherwell hearts.