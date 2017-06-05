Tanner ball player can be great signing for us says ’Well manager Robbo

Manager Stephen Robinson reckons new signing Craig Tanner can prove to be a great addition for Motherwell as he can play in a variety of attacking positions.

The ’Well gaffer was speaking after Englishman Tanner (22) joined the Steelmen on a two-year deal on Monday, after leaving Reading under freedom of contract.

Robbo told MFC TV: “Craig is a good signing for us and gives us something different again.

“He can unlock doors, playing in little pockets across the front three, left side/right side or in behind the striker.

“He is a really good signing for the club.”

Tanner has spent the bulk of the last two seasons on loan at Plymouth Argyle, scoring nine goals in 64 appearances.

He told MFC TV: “I’m delighted to have joined, having good talks about the club with Stephen Robinson and Martin Foyle.

“It’s a good day for me.

“I have a really positive feeling about the club and feel they are really building for the future.”

Given his credentials, Tanner looks to be the ideal replacement for veteran attacking midfielder Stephen Pearson who was released by Motherwell this summer.