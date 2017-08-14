Search

Stephen McManus quits playing to take up full-time coaching role at Motherwell

Stephen McManus has done coaching in recent months
Veteran Motherwell FC defender Stephen McManus today announced his retirement from playing football at the age of 34.

McManus, who has made 135 appearances for Motherwell since 2013, hadn’t played a competitive first team match since February after sustaining a groin injury in a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

The robust centre half, who played in Scotland’s famous 1-0 win against France in Paris almost exactly 10 years ago, said on Monday: “I’ve decided to call it a day in my career, I’m retiring today.

“It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind since the summer.

“I’ve had a tough time with injury in the last three or four months of the season.

“I spoke to a couple of people in the game that I’ve got a lot of respect for in the game that have been in a similar position at that point of their career.

“I just felt it was the right time. I’ll move onto the coaching staff at Motherwell which is a fantastic opportunity.

“I’ve been one of the lucky ones that’s worked hard at the game as a young kid and my career has turned out to be pretty decent.

“I’ve had some wonderful times, a lot of lows in my career as well but I really appreciate the highs.”

McManus won 26 Scotland caps in a largely distinguished career which also took in playing spells at Celtic, Middlesbrough and a loan spell at Bristol City before joining ’Well.