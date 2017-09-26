In what is a glowing endorsement of the first class environment for young players to operate in at Motherwell FC, 19-year-old Allan Campbell has joined team-mate Chris Cadden in being picked in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Campbell (19) has been outstanding during recent Motherwell matches as he has established himself as a first team regular, helping the Steelmen to a top six current berth in the Scottish Premiership and a place in the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

Chris Cadden celebrates scoring in the 4-0 Betfred Cup group win over Morton on July 22 (Pic by Alan Watson)

Speaking about Campbell's performance in Thursday night's brilliant 3-0 home victory over Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup last eight, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: "Wee Al did really really well and he will get better and he'll keep improving.

"That's three games in a row he's played now and he just doesn't look out of place in the first team.

"I think there's lots of improvement from him but he's such a level headed boy that he will continue to improve."

And Scotland under-21 regular Cadden has also excelled during this campaign, being involved in every one of Motherwell's 13 league and cup matches and scoring four goals.

Cadden and Campbell's fine form has impressed Scotland under-21 gaffer Scott Gemmell, who has selected both youngsters for Scotland under-21s’ pair of European Under-21 qualifiers next month.

The Scots have clashes against England on October 6 and Latvia on October 10.