Samson, Pearson and McDonald among 11 players leaving Motherwell this summer

Goalkeeper Craig Samson, striker Scott McDonald and midfielder Stephen Pearson are among 11 players who will be leaving Motherwell FC this summer.

Samson and Pearson are being released, while McDonald has notified the club he does not intend to take up his contractual option for season 2017/18.

Also heading for the exit door upon the expiry of their 'Well contracts next month are left back Joe Chalmers, midfielder Lee Lucas, defender Zak Jules (loan end), forward Craig Moore, defender David Ferguson and under-20s kids Dylan Mackin, Tom Fry and Jordan Pettigrew.

Motherwell have announced that skipper Keith Lasley, winger Lionel Ainsworth and goalkeeper Russell Griffiths are locked in discussions with a view to extending their deals.

And also being offered extensions are under-20s aces Barry Maguire, Dylan Falconer, Shea Gordon, Peter Morrison and Adam Livingstone.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson told the club website: “First of all, I want to thank everyone who will leave Fir Park for the last time as a Motherwell player.

“There are a lot of lads there who have played a lot of football for this club or have come through the ranks here, and it’s important we acknowledge that. It is never a nice or easy part of the game when people leave, but I have sat down with every one of them to give them my thoughts, which is the least I can do.

“At the moment, we have 13 senior players contracted and the hard work has already started. I hope to have the first of the new arrivals in the door soon; I don’t intend to waste any time rebuilding as it’s a big job.”