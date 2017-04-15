Robinson: Scott McDonald headed goal being given was justice for us

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said that Scott McDonald's controversial third goal against Inverness Caley on Saturday marked a welcome change of fortune.

McDonald's header in the 4-2 win didn't appear to cross the line, in stark contrast to Ben Heneghan's header in the recent game against Hamilton Accies which was definitely over the line but wasn't given.

"Considering that we had a goal disallowed when it was about four yards over the line I think that's probably a little bit of justice for us," Robinson said.

"The referee's got such a difficult decision to make. I've said it 100 times, they need help with it.

"Maybe that's a little bit of luck that we deserve and I think we earned that.

"It was a massive game for us.

"We couldn't dress it any other way. We made hard work of it.

"We were 2-0 up and cruising, should have been three. We had a super chance to make it three and game over.

"Then an individual error cost us a goal in the second half.

"But I think the character the boys showed and the determination and belief in what we're doing was fantastic. I thought we were comfortable in the end."

Robinson said that goalkeeper Craig Samson and defenders Carl McHugh and Ben Heneghan had been badly at fault for Caley's second goal, after which he changed the formation.

"We sat off Inverness at 2-0 up," he added.

"We got a little bit sloppy with our pressing and sat too deep at times.

"But we showed a lot of character and I thought the young boy Allan Campbell was terrific and drove us forward.

"They are human beings, they do feel the pressure and the fans feel the pressure. it relates onto the pitch at times.

"Sometimes their decision making isn't what we want it to be under pressure. But they earned that win today and enjoyed it."

Third bottom Motherwell are now seven points clear of bottom dogs Inverness, but with some big games coming up after the split starting with 11th placed Dundee at Fir Park a week on Saturday.

Robinson said: “It’s three points today but it’s still all to play for.”