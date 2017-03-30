Robbo: 'Well players believe we can win at Ibrox

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that his players are in confident mood ahead of this Saturday's Scottish Premiership trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

The Glasgow outfit have won all four meetings between the sides this season, although 'Well have led in both games at Ibrox in league and Scottish Cup before going on to lose 2-1 to late Kenny Miller strikes.

Robinson said: "I expect us to go there and produce a performance definitely.

"We have to be very careful that we're playing against a Rangers team, not against a badge and not against 50,000 people at Ibrox.

"We have reiterated that all week that we can go and get something from this game. We can go there and beat Rangers.

"We're starting to get the players to believe in that and we go there with confidence."

Northern Irishman Robinson (42) who replaced Mark McGhee as 'Well gaffer this month, is also taking belief from being part of the Motherwell set-up (he was assistant to Ian Baraclough) when the Steelmen stunned Ibrox with a 3-1 relegation play-off first leg win there two years ago.

'Well then finished off the job by beating the Ibrox side 3-0 in the second leg at Fir Park to seal a 6-1 aggregate triumph.

Robbo added: "Everybody had written us off going to Ibrox. We were the whipping boys, Rangers had already been promoted according to everyone else but history shows that wasn't the case.

"I prepared the team then in a similar fashion to what we do now. I don't think we go there with any fear.

"There's players still here who were involved in the play-off and they got a brilliant result over the two legs."

Robinson expects Rangers to play in a more direct style under new gaffer Pedro Caixinha - Mark Warburton's recent replacement - in this Saturday's clash.

"We'll be prepared for that," he said.

Defender Ben Heneghan returns from suspension for 'Well, while centre back Zak Jules is back in contention to play at Ibrox after an injury scare but there is a major doubt over midfielder Stephen Pearson.