Robbo: we owe Dundee one for 5-1 hammering

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson reckons his side owe Dundee one at Fir Park this Saturday.

Robbo told the press today that he and his players were desperate to make amends for the 5-1 thumping dished out by the Dark Blues on their last visit to Motherwell in February.

Robinson said: "I think you could say we owe them one for that.

"We've not beaten Dundee all season. Other than the result against Aberdeen they're not losing heavily, they're losing by the odd goal here and there.

"We're well aware this will be a tough game. We saw what happened the last time they came down. They were more physical than us and they outstrengthed us, simple as that.

"They certainly didn't outplay us.

"But to score five goals as easily as they did was very costly for us. So we owe them one. We intend to make sure that we match their aggression, match their workrate and deal with cross balls which we didn't do on the day."

That 5-1 hammering two months ago led to Robinson's installation as Motherwell manager following the subsequent sacking of Mark McGhee.

And Dundee will have a new face in the dugout this time as well, with Paul Hartley having been sacked as gaffer and replaced by Neil McCann following Dundee's 2-0 loss to Hamilton Accies on their last league outing.

This Saturday's game is massive as third bottom 'Well are just two points ahead of Dundee who occupy the second bottom relegation playoff spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell will definitely be without injured pair Stephen McManus and Richard Tait, but Keith Lasley is back from suspension.