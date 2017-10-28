Robbo: we deserved nothing; Hibs did to us what we've done to other teams

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has admitted that his team deserved nothing from the home match against Hibs on Saturday.

The Steelmen were beaten 1-0 by the Edinburgh outfit, denting Motherwell's brilliant recent league run which had included six victories out of eight matches.

"We got what we deserved, nothing," Robinson said.

"We lacked a spark today. What Hibs did to us we've done to other teams.

"We lost the physical battle today, they came out with every second ball.

"People talk about how good a football team Hibs are. They did the free stuff better than us.

"They picked out every loose ball, they won every header and I thought they deserved the result to be honest with you."

Robinson said that Motherwell's below par display had seen several of the players looking at each other for a spark.

"We're looking at Cadds is there a spark," he added. "We're looking at Moulty is there a spark, instead of people taking the bull by the horns and making it happen themselves.

"Perhaps that's just the culmination of a difficult, difficult week for us where we've come out with two wins.

"It did take a lot out of the boys and we'll regroup. It's not the end of the world, we're disappointed.

"The thing is, we know we can be a hell of a lot better than that."

Motherwell had a second half penalty shout for an alleged handball against Hibs defender Marvin Bartley, but Robinson refused to blame that decision not being awarded for Motherwell's defeat.

He added: "that certainly wasn't the reason we lost the game.

"We had a chance when Demi (Lithuanian substitute Deimantas Petravicius) came on. I'm not sure if the keeper saved it or it hit off somebody.

"We had a couple of half chances that we didn't take. But there wasn't a lot in the game if we're honest.

"I thought they dominated the first 20 minutes but we weren't at the races today so we got what we deserved."