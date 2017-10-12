Robbo: testing nature of Accies' artificial pitch means form goes out the window this Saturday

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has dismissed the notion that his side are favourites going into this Saturday's Lanarkshire derby.

A fine run has seen Robinson's side reach fifth spot in the Scottish Premiership, four places and six points better off than Hamilton Accies ahead of the Lanarkshire derby on the artificial pitch at Superseal Stadium.

But Robbo said: "I think that goes out the window in derbies.

"The pitch brings everything down to a level as well.

"It will be 100 miles an hour, make no mistake about it.

"The last game we played against them, I'm sure Martin (Canning, Accies manager) will agree as well was one of the worst games of football I've been involved in.

"But we got the result that mattered and if that was the case on Saturday we'd take that as well."

Motherwell - who will be playing their final league fixture before taking on Rangers in a Betfred Cup semi-final on Sunday, October 22 - are at full strength other than injuries to forwards George Newell and Deimantas Petravičius.

Robbo said that all 'Well players involved against Accies this Saturday would be playing for their places in the Rangers game.