Robbo says agony of 4-3 defeat to Celtic last season can spur ’Well to Betfred Cup final win

Motherwell came agonisingly close to becoming the only team to beat Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic last season and Stephen Robinson insists the Steelmen can achieve the feat in the Betfred Cup final on Sunday, November 26.

’Well – under former manager Mark McGhee – led 2-0 at half-time and 3-2 with 15 minutes remaining against the Hoops in last December’s league encounter at Fir Park before losing 4-3 to a last gasp Tom Rogic goal.

Current 'Well boss Robbo said: “I remember watching the game on TV and we were 2-0 up and it was a super performance.

“But the quality Celtic have shown and they came back into it.

“In terms of the result you pass the message on but we’ve got a completely different personnel (to the team who lost 4-3).

“We’ve signed a heck of a lot of new players since then.

“I believe we’re a lot better than we were last season and there’s no reason why with the squad we’ve got now we can’t achieve something bigger than that.”

If Motherwell are to beat Celts in the Betfred final then surely a key man will be Louis Moult, scorer of two goals in both Motherwell’s 3-0 quarter-final success over Aberdeen and their 2-0 last four triumph over Rangers.

Many people are surprised that Moult – who has netted 48 goals for the Steelmen in two-and-a-half seasons – is still at the club but Robbo isn’t one of them.

“I’m not surprised Louis is still here because nobody has offered the right money,” added the 42-year-old Northern Irishman.

“I’ve got a valuation of him and I was always adamant that if people didn’t pay the right money I’d rather finish two or three places higher up the league with Louis’ goals.

“Louis was well aware of that and so far nobody has came in with the money we wanted and he’s a Motherwell player and he’s shown he’s fully committed.”

At time of going to press, Motherwell had sold over 8000 tickets for the Betfred Cup final. Tickets are now on general sale from Fir Park, ranging from £30 for adults and £15 for concessions.