Robbo: Ref's decision not to award Ben goal was an absolute disgrace

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has branded the decision not to award Ben Heneghan's 'goal' against Dundee as "an absolute disgrace".

TV replays showed that the English defender's header from a second half Lionel Ainsworth corner had clearly crossed the line, yet it wasn't given by referee Steven MacLean and 'Well went on to lose 3-2 in the crucial clash.

"That was extremely tough to take," Robinson said.

"I think everybody in the stadium knew it was a goal.

"We've lost a point based on a ridiculous decision again, which cannot keep happening at this level. It would have been a massive point for us.

"They're human beings, they make mistakes. We made two mistakes in the second half either side of our goal which also contributed.

"I'm well aware people make mistakes but it just can't happen at this level.

"It's too big a game, too big circumstances to get this wrong continually.

"Stephen MacLean gets no help from the other side of the pitch. It's an absolute disgrace.

"Neil McCann and Marcus Haber thought it was over the line.

"I don't think we've dominated a 45 minutes like it since I've come to the club.

"Possession doesn't win games, we know that, an individual error just before half-time."

Robinson said that Motherwell should have beaten Dundee comfortably. He was happy with the performance.

"They had three or four chances the whole game," the Northern Irishman added.

"But if you make those errors you're going to lose games."