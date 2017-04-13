Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons there is a good chance top scorer Louis Moult will be fit for this Saturday's crunch battle against Inverness Caley.

Robinson said this morning: "Louis is absolutely fantastic.

"He joined in training today. We will have a look at him and see how he is.

"Obviously it would be a big bonus to have him back. I'm optimistic.

"We have mollycoddled him through it a little bit, knowing that this game was in mind.

"But Louis will join in fully in training today and we will see what the reaction is from it."

Robinson also revealed that a last minute decision will be made on crocked right back Richard Tait for a vital clash which sees second bottom 'Well take on the only team below them in the Scottish Premiership table.

"It's an important game," Robinson said. "There is no bones about it.

"It is a massive game. We can put a bit of distance between ourselves and Inverness.

"We can end up being in eighth place by the end of the game. Psychologically, for players, for fans and for everybody at the football club, that would be massive.

"We have a calmness about us as well. It is not panic stations.

"We know what we need to do. We just need to win football matches and make sure we're not in the playoff spot come the last game of the season."

Centre back Stephen McManus will miss the Caley game and it remains doubtful if he will play again this season.