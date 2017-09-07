Robbo: new signings Hartley and Grimshaw in contention to start against Kilmarnock

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that new signings Peter Hartley and Liam Grimshaw are both in contention to start against Kilmarnock this Saturday.

The Steelmen will be trying to win a third successive Scottish Premiership home fixture as they take on the Ayrshire side at Fir Park in the first round of domestic fixtures since last weekend's international break.

Robinson said: "The two new men are very much under consideration. There is an enforced change anyway with Ben Heneghan having left.

"There is a real confidence among the boys after winning the last two games.

"The boys believe in what they are doing and there is a real team spirit.

"We always do the same thing training wise when there is an international break. We give the boys Friday, Saturday and Sunday off and then do a full week's training.

"We are 100 per cent focused and fitness levels are extremely high."