Robbo: my troops' workrate was superb against Dons; we don't fear Rangers semi-final

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson praised his troops' superb workrate in the emphatic 3-0 Betfred Cup quarter-final victory over Aberdeen at Fir Park on Thursday night.

And Robinson has insisted that Motherwell have no fear going in against Glasgow giants Rangers in an intriguing semi-final tie to be played on the weekend of October 20 and 21.

"There's four teams in the semi-finals and they're all decent teams obviously," Robbo said.

"We don't fear anybody at this moment in time. We'll go and we'll enjoy the day but we're certainly not going to make numbers up.

"I thought we deserved it tonight.

"I thought Ryan Bowman set the tone in the first minute when he chased down the kick-off and I don't think we stopped chasing all night.

"So it's a credit to the boys. They've worked ever so hard and they deserve the result."

Robinson said the Steelmen's fine display against the Dons was as good as their showing in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

But the Fir Park gaffer said that Thursday night's win was the best victory he'd had since taking over as Motherwell manager.

And he praised two-goal hero Louis Moult, a transfer target for Aberdeen in the summer when Motherwell rebuffed a £350,000 offer from the Dons for their talisman.

"The third goal - his second - emphasised everything about us," Robbo said.

"A ball slid down the channel by Grimmy (Liam Grimshaw) and he never gave up on it.

"Bowy's legs had gone at that stage. He gave up on it and Moulty chased it and the class of his finishing showed when he got there."

Robinson said that Motherwell youngster Allan Campbell "didn't look out of place in the first team" in his three recent matches in the starting 11.

"He is such a level headed boy that he will continue to improve," he said.