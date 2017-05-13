Robbo: Motherwell fans were like a 12th man to us at Hamilton

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed the club's large horde of visiting fans after his side's 1-0 win at Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Steelmen supporters filled the away stand, making up the bulk of the 4173 crowd at the Superseal Stadium and giving great backing throughout.

These Motherwell fans gave the team marvellous backing at Hamilton Accies (Pic by Alan Watson)

"It was a huge win," Robinson said.

"Psychologically it's massive for us.

"I thought we outbattled and outstrengthed them. And when you have Louis Moult up top that wee bit of quality and it wins you the football match.

"If we get the same support and backing that we did today against Kilmarnock on Tuesday from the fans that turned up then it really is like a 12th man.

"It is said willy nilly at times but they were superb today.

"They've had a difficult season. If we can get the same turnout and backing then we aim to put a performance on and make sure we're safe."

In a bid to increase the gate at Fir Park on Tuesday, the club is letting season ticket holders bring a friend to the match for free.