Robbo: Motherwell didn't get as much as £750K from Marvin Johnson move; Hartley is great replacement for Heneghan

Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that reports of the club receiving as much as £750,000 from Marvin Johnson's sell on clause are wide of the mark.

Former 'Well winger Johnson joined Middlesbrough from Oxford United for £3 million last week, with the Steelmen reputedly benefiting as a result of a 25 per cent clause inserted when Johnson joined Oxford a year ago.

But, although Motherwell did benefit from a sell on clause thanks to astute dealing by general manager Alan Burrows, Robinson told the Motherwell Times that the windfall wasn't as much as £750,000.

"I can assure you we didn't get £750,000," he said.

"Of what we did get, that money is not something I'm going to be able to throw about on new players.

"We have already strengthened the team."

Robinson also told the Motherwell Times he was gutted that Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan made a deadline day move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

But the gaffer expects new Fir Park arrival Peter Hartley (29) - who has signed a one-year loan deal from Blackpool - to be a more than adequate replacement for Heneghan.

"I'm disappointed that Ben is away," added the 42-year old Northern Irishman. "Ben is a super kid. He was fantastic for us but we have a limit where we have to let people move on as we can't match the wages of other clubs.

"I said to the board that the only way we would sell Ben is if we brought a replacement in.

"Peter is a super player with a lot of experience. I tried to get him when I was Oldham manager and again in the summer.

"Peter is Carl McHugh at centre half. He is a leader, very experienced, very aggressive and he is an organiser. That's important as we have a young squad, especially at the back."